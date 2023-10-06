QV Investors Inc. Sells 123,296 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,061 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 123,296 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after acquiring an additional 522,898 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,684,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $697,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,471 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $285,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.69. 728,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,028. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AEM. CSFB lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

