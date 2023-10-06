QV Investors Inc. Sells 930 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.24% of Boston Beer worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 14.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Boston Beer by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.92.

SAM stock traded down $8.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,453. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.13. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

