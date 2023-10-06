Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Down to $17.11

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $16.63. Radware shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 42,246 shares.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Radware had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Radware by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

