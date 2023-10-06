Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RYAM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE RYAM opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $220.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,535,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,437,000 after acquiring an additional 342,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 253,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 717,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,393,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 139,630 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

