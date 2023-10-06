Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.31

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 512970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RC. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RC

Ready Capital Trading Up 2.7 %

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,866.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 82.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,381 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 127.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 104,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.