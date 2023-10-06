Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 8,885 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $64,771.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,434,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,194,406.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 19th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $74,278.60.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $78,099.15.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $79,165.35.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $198,313.20.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Blake Borgeson sold 18,719 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $273,484.59.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $61,217.65.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $7.11 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 520.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.66%. Research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

