Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.79.

NYSE RF opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,024,640,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 110,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

