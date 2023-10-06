RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Cut to $246.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.

NYSE RNR opened at $206.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.67. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 113.0% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,327,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,623,000 after buying an additional 704,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,935,000 after acquiring an additional 440,083 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $75,541,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5,777.5% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 329,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after purchasing an additional 323,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,413,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

