ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 45,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 806,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RNW

ReNew Energy Global Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 258.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,165,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after buying an additional 5,886,892 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth about $816,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,737,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,729 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.