Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $143.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.62. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

