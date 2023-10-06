Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $142.29. 213,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,891. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Republic Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Republic Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

