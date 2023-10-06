Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Resources Connection Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ RGP opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $455.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.71. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

In other Resources Connection news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 10,055 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,926.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

