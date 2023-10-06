Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.14 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

RGP opened at $13.53 on Friday. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $455.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Resources Connection in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

In other news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,926.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 483.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 70.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Resources Connection by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

