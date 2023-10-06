RH (NYSE:RH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.53.

RH Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $240.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.23. RH has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in RH by 81.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of RH by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of RH by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

