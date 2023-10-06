RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RNG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.52.

Shares of RNG opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,470.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,662,820.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,434.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth $26,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

