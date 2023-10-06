Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIO. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Argus decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,892,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $950,756,000 after purchasing an additional 312,171 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,801,000 after buying an additional 683,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,277,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

