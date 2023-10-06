RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 3,908.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

