RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RSF opened at $15.18 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $64,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.