RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

OPP stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

