RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
OPP stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
