RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $10.36 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,402,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 226,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 77.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.