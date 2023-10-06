Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 7,082,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 35,513,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 22.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

