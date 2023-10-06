RLI (NYSE:RLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RLI. Compass Point lifted their price target on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RLI opened at $137.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.71. RLI has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.35 million. RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RLI by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after buying an additional 1,145,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $32,847,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 153,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 1,243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,444,000 after purchasing an additional 145,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 37,822.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 132,377 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

