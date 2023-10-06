Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 41,455 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,455 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of PayPal worth $85,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $57.48 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.16.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

