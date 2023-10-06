Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 446,366 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,366 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $62,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

