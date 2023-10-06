Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203,654 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $55,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.54.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $90.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

