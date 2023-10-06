Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $55.32 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 582.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 154,745 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $55,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $264.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.52. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $203.23 and a 12 month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

