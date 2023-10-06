Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $63.89 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080,368 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 158,153 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.21% of HP worth $63,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in HP by 15.8% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after buying an additional 16,476,783 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,468,003 shares of company stock valued at $388,586,772. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

HPQ opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

