Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $84.97 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,005 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.71% of Amdocs worth $84,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 191,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $99.75.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 37.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

