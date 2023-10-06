Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,775 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.46% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $72,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total value of $2,841,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RS opened at $258.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.94. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $177.49 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.54.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

