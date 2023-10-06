Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 715,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $64,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

