Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,916 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.39% of Cboe Global Markets worth $56,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $230,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE stock opened at $159.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.17.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBOE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,086,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,770.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,901 shares of company stock worth $3,580,340. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.