Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 32,962 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,962 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Republic Services worth $67,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,771,000 after acquiring an additional 841,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $156.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

