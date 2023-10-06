Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $286.17 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $219.55 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

