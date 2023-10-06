Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

