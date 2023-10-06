Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 556 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in ASML by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.20.

ASML Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $584.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $639.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.24. The company has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

