Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 4,085 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $3,168,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,885,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 719,316 shares of company stock valued at $156,051,377 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $201.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a PE ratio of 127.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

