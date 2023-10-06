Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.03 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.6 %

CVS opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.