Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.79.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $93.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average is $89.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.08 and a twelve month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

