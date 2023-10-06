Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.19% of Roper Technologies worth $98,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.83. 8,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $492.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $508.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

