Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ROP opened at $489.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $492.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.99. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $508.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,912,029,000 after purchasing an additional 436,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,658,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.