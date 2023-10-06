Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Cut by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,790,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.45. The company had a trading volume of 174,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,043. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $122.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,441 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

