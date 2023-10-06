RPM International Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for RPM International in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2025 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.70.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $98.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average is $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $107.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,848.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,848.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $2,115,632.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,661,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,536 shares of company stock worth $3,158,101 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of RPM International by 92.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

