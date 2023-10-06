Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $353.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.50 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 20.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.