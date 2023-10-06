Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Safe Bulkers Stock Performance
Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $353.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.
Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.50 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 2023, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.5 million deadweight tons.
