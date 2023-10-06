Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRM. Northland Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.64. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $3,168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,885,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $3,168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,885,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 719,316 shares of company stock worth $156,051,377 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

