San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of SJT opened at $7.01 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.39% and a return on equity of 3,192.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 41.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

