San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of SJT opened at $7.01 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.39% and a return on equity of 3,192.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.
