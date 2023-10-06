Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

FTCS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.84. 52,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,096. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.