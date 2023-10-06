Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Invests $15.34 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,335,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 16.2% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.29. 1,104,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,929. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

