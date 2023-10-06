Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Invests $3.28 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 3.5% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217,214 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,916,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,280,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $418.00. The stock had a trading volume of 214,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,361. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $429.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

