Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Invests $34,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $45,585,754,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

