Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Invests $49,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPME traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.37. 1,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.19. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $76.45 and a 1-year high of $91.79. The firm has a market cap of $315.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

